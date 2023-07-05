Marte is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Mets due to lower-back soreness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

This back issue also explains his absence from Tuesday's series opener against New York, though there has been no indication that Marte will require a trip to the injured list. He could maybe return for Thursday's series finale. Geraldo Perdomo is playing second base for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday and Nick Ahmed will cover shortstop.