The Diamondbacks placed Marte on the restricted list Friday.

Marte requested additional time off after his home was burglarized during the All-Star break, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, and the D-backs will accommodate his request. Blaze Alexander stands to benefit from extra playing time at second base while Marte is out, and Sergio Alcantara will fill the open roster spot after signing a big-league deal with the club Friday.