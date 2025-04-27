Marte (hamstring) hit a pair of home runs and played three innings in the field in an extended spring training game Saturday, Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was enthused by Marte's progress in his rehab and hasn't ruled out the second baseman returning for the second end of a two-city road trip next week. The Diamondbacks begin a series Tuesday against the Mets then move on to Philadelphia for the weekend. Alternatively, Marte could remain back in Arizona and rejoin the team for a seven-game homestand beginning the following Monday, May 5. Lovullo kicked around the idea of easing Marte back into the lineup as a designated hitter against lefties only. The organization is keenly aware of Marte's history of hamstring issues.