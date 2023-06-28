Marte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rays.

Marte's power swing remained in action Tuesday, as he clobbered his fifth homer in his last seven games. He's up to 15 long balls on the year, his most since a 32-homer campaign in 2019. The second baseman has also been hitting well generally of late with at least one knock in 10 of his last 11 games. Marte is up to a .295/.374/.526 slash line with 43 RBI, 60 runs scored, 13 doubles, four triples and six stolen bases through 74 contests. His place in the top half of a strong lineup bodes well for his continued production as long he keeps hitting well.