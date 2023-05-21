Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.
Marte homered in the first inning to give the Diamondbacks an early and later had the first of back-to-back infield singles that resulted in a run. Prior to the second of the those infield hits, Marte and Josh Rojas executed a double steal, putting a runner in scoring position for Corbin Carroll to knock in. Marte heated up in May, posting a .323 average (21-for-65) with 10 walks over 17 games.
