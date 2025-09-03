Marte went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Marte has opened September with two homers in as many games. His blast Tuesday was the decisive hit, giving the Diamondbacks their first lead of the game in the seventh inning. He's now reached the 25-homer mark for the fourth time in his career, including each of the last three years. The second baseman has added a .292/.391/.537 slash line, 64 RBI, 77 runs scored, 22 doubles and four stolen bases over 106 contests this season. He's been the designated hitter for Arizona in four of the last five games, but it looks like manager Torey Lovullo will commit to keeping Marte's bat in the lineup while balancing playing time for other infielders.