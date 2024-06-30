Marte went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and one RBI in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Athletics.

Marte opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning, which was ultimately enough offense for Arizona to win. He's been good over the latter half of June, going 16-for-45 (.356) with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI over his last 12 contests. Marte is at a .290/.352/.525 slash line with 17 home runs, 49 RBI, 55 runs scored, three stolen bases, 19 doubles and two triples across 80 games this year.