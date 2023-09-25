Marte (illness) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
Marte was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup due to illness and still isn't ready to go for Monday's afternoon tilt. Geraldo Perdomo will again handle second base while Jordan Lawlar starts at shortstop. Gabriel Moreno has been elevated to the two spot in the lineup where Marte usually resides.
