Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, but manager Torey Lovullo said the second baseman will be available off the bench, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Marte has been playing through groin tightness over the past week, and the Diamondbacks will let him rest for the final game of the first half as he continues to manage the injury. The 31-year-old still appears on track to play in the All-Star Game in Atlanta on Tuesday, which is a strong indication that his absence from the lineup Sunday is a preventative measure.