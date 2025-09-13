Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returning to action Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte (foot) will start at second base and bat second Saturday against the Twins.
Marte was able to get through pregame activities without any problems, so he'll receive the green light to return to Arizona's lineup Saturday. The 31-year-old will aim to break out of a slump after going 3-for-26 with an RBI and two runs scored over his last seven games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Tests come back negative•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scratched Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Officially in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: In lineup barring setback•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Dealing with foot contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Exits Wednesday's game•