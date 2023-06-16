Marte went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Philadelphia.
Marte returned to the starting lineup after being given two days out off due to back tightness, although he did serve as a pinch hitter Wednesday. His third-inning homer briefly gave Arizona a lead, but starter Ryne Nelson couldn't hold it. The home run was the 10th in 64 games for Marte, who hit 12 in 137 games last season.
