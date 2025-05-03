Marte went 1-for-4 in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies.
Marte was activated off the 10-day injured earlier in the day and was in the lineup at second base and leading off against a left-hander. The initial plan for Marte, who is coming off a hamstring injury, is to see time in the field and at designated hitter, but at either spot he should bat first or second in the order.
