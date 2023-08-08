Marte (quad) is starting at second base Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Left quadricep tightness forced Marte to make an early exit from Sunday's game against the Twins, but his injury will not end up costing him a start. However, Marte has been in a slump recently, going 0-for-16 at the plate across his last five games.
