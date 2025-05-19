Marte went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.

Marte accounted for two of the seven combined hits in Sunday's game and provided the only run by taking Chase Dollander yard in the first inning. The long ball was Marte's sixth of the season, and his third in the last four games. During that four-game stretch, Marte is 6-for-16 (.375) with five RBI and six runs scored.