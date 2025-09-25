Marte batted leadoff and went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Marte scored after leading of the first inning with a double and then again as part of a three-run rally that he ignited with a single in the eighth to set up extra innings. He was in position to score a third run as the designated runner in the 10th with the team's best hitters due up. However, manager Torey Lovullo opted to have Geraldo Perdomo sacrifice bunt Marte to third, which prompted two intentional walks before the Dodgers got out unscathed. The Diamondbacks still remain one game out of the wild-card spot, and Marte has been instrumental in the club's drive. He's gone 12-for-32 (.375) with four doubles, one home run, five RBI and five runs scored over the last seven contests.