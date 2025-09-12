default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Marte (foot) was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Twins.

Marte was originally in line to play Friday after exiting Wednesday's game with a bruised foot, but the D-backs will err on the side of caution and keep him on the bench for at least one game. Ildemaro Vargas will step in to cover second base and bat second while Marte rests.

More News