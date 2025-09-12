Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scratched Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte (foot) was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Twins.
Marte was originally in line to play Friday after exiting Wednesday's game with a bruised foot, but the D-backs will err on the side of caution and keep him on the bench for at least one game. Ildemaro Vargas will step in to cover second base and bat second while Marte rests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Officially in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: In lineup barring setback•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Dealing with foot contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Rattles off three hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches 25-homer mark•