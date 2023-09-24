Marte was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Yankees due to an illness, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marte was penciled in to start his 11th straight game but will instead hit the bench due to the illness. Jordan Lawlar was added to the lineup at shortstop, pushing Geraldo Perdomo to second base.
