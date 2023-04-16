site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sitting against Marlins
Marte is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.
Marte takes a seat after going 1-for-7 over the first two games of the series. Geraldo Perdomo will handle second base duties and hit second in his absence.
