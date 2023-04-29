Marte is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rockies.
He hit his third homer of the season in the first game of the series in Coors Field but will head to the bench against righty Noah Davis. Josh Rojas is starting at second base while Emmanuel Rivera starts at the hot corner. Marte has a .311/.347/.556 slash line with two home runs, nine strikeouts and one walk in his last 12 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Clobbers third homer of seaosn•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Three more hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers two runs in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sitting against Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Gets rest Sunday•