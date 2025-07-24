Marte went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

Marte led off the bottom of the first with a 420-foot blast off Brandon Walter, his 20th homer of the season and first since July 3. Marte, who returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing Arizona's previous three games due to a personal matter, had gone just 10-for-47 (.213) through his first 13 games in July. Overall, the second baseman is slashing .287/.389/.566 with 41 RBI, 55 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 311 plate appearances this year.