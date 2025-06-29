Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Snaps hitless streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins.
Marte's three-run shot in the fourth inning snapped an 0-for-11 streak, his longest hitless stretch of the season. With the home run, he became the third player in Diamondbacks history to drive in 500 runs for the club. Marte's been remarkably consistent in 2025, which factors into him being atop the All-Star voting at second base in the NL.
