Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 11-10 win over Atlanta.

Marte launched a solo homer in the eighth inning, and then added an RBI and scored during Arizona's seven-run comeback in the ninth. The 31-year-old went deep three times in the series against Atlanta and has now hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games. On the season, he's slashing .299/.422/.606 with 11 home runs, 19 RBI, 30 runs and two stolen bases across 154 plate appearances.