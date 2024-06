Marte went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's 4-3 win over San Diego.

Marte delivered the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when his two-out single plated Corbin Carroll. Marte has rebounded nicely from an 0-for-22 skid, going 11-for-28 (.393) with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and five runs scored over the last eight contests. He and the rest of the Diamondbacks' lineup could get a boost if the slumping Carroll can build off his three-hit performance Thursday.