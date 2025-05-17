Now Playing

Marte went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rockies.

Marte was in Friday's starting lineup after he was pulled from Wednesday's game with stiffness in his hip. Thursday's off-day allowed for healing, and Marte showed the hip wasn't an issue by stealing his first base of the season.

