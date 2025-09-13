Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Tests come back negative
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
A CT scan and an MRI on Marte's right foot came back negative Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marte sat out Friday's game due to a bruised right foot, and multiple tests have now confirmed that his injury isn't more serious than the team initially thought. The star second baseman will test his foot before Saturday's game against the Twins to determine whether he'll return to the starting lineup.
