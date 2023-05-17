Marte went 3-for-7 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-innings loss to Oakland.
After a slow start to the season, Marte is seeing the ball better and hit safely in 12 of 14 games during the month of May (17-for-57, .298). Along with that modest run, Marte has improved his on-base ability, walking eight times to fuel a .382 OBP.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers again Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Mashes fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sitting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Clobbers third homer of seaosn•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Three more hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Getting breather Thursday•