Marte went 3-for-7 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-innings loss to Oakland.

After a slow start to the season, Marte is seeing the ball better and hit safely in 12 of 14 games during the month of May (17-for-57, .298). Along with that modest run, Marte has improved his on-base ability, walking eight times to fuel a .382 OBP.

