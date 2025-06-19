Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Three hits vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.
Marte registered his second three-hit game of the season Thursday while extending the Diamondbacks' lead to seven runs in the sixth with an RBI double. Marte has been hot at the plate in June, slashing .317/.431/.533 with 15 runs scored, four home runs and 11 RBI in 72 plate appearances this month.
