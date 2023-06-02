Marte went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over Colorado.

Marte cut the Rockies' lead to 4-3 with an RBI double in the seventh before eventually scoring the winning run after doubling again with two outs in the ninth. The 29-year-old Marte has hit safely in 11 straight games, going 15-for-48 with six extra-base hits in that span. He's now slashing .284/.342/.486 with eight homers, 33 runs scored, 23 RBI and six stolen bases through 231 plate appearances this season.