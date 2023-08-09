Marte (quad) went 2-for-5 with one RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte was able to avoid missing a game after exiting Sunday's game versus the Twins with quad tightness. He was back atop the order Tuesday after Monday's team off day, and he played all nine innings at second base. The 29-year-old is slashing .284/.359/.495 with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 73 runs scored and six stolen bases through 107 contests, though he's gone just 3-for-25 (.120) over seven games in August.