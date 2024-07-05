Marte went 2-for-5 with one RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's victory over the Dodgers.

Marte singled home Corbin Carroll in the top of the fifth to extend Arizona's lead to two runs before also going on to swipe his fourth bag of the season and first since June 11 against the Angels. The second baseman tallied two knocks on the night and has now posted multiple hits in four of his last seven contests. Marte has also hit safely in three straight and in six of his last seven.