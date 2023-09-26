Ginkel (9-1) was tagged with a blown save and the loss to the Yankees on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.

Ginkel, who had thrown 28 pitches the day before, entered to begin the eighth inning with Arizona clinging to a 4-3 lead. That's normal terrain for Ginkel, who worked the same inning Sunday and has emerged as a reliable setup arm during the second half. Unfortunately for the Diamondbacks and their playoff hunt, he didn't have it Monday. The Yankees loaded the bases on two singles and a walk with one out, before Ginkel walked in the tying run then allowed the winning run on a sacrifice fly. An additional run was charged to him when Everson Pereira greeted Miguel Castro with a single. Ginkel had not allowed a run in eight consecutive outings and sported a 1.82 ERA since the All-Star break entering Monday.