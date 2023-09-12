Ginkel (9-0) struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win over the Mets on Monday.

Ginkel has done his part to shore up a shaky back end of the bullpen. The right-handed setup reliever has a 2.10 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with four saves, seven holds and six wins over 24 games (25,2 innings) since the All-Star break.