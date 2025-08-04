The Diamondbacks placed Ginkel on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a sprained right shoulder, retroactive to Sunday.

Ginkel was slated to be in the closer mix after Shelby Miller (forearm) was traded to the Brewers, but the former will be shut down from throwing and undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. With Ginkel sidelined, Jalen Beeks appears to be the likeliest candidate to take over closing duties.