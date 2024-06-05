Ginkel (4-1) returned from a leg injury and picked up Tuesday's win over the Giants. He allowed two hits and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Ginkel made his first appearance since taking a comebacker off the leg last Saturday. He was the first reliever up after starter Blake Walston -- 88 pitches, 47 strikes -- labored through 4.1 innings and left with Arizona leading. Pitching this early in games or getting more than three outs are not typically Ginkel's roles, but he had thrown just 14 pitches over the last five days and had the bullets to go a little longer than normal.