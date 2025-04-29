The Diamondbacks activated Ginkel (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Ginkel has been sidelined for the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation, but he's ready to rejoin the Diamondbacks after a two-outing rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno. The right-hander recorded five saves and 18 holds with a 3.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 77:15 K:BB across 70 innings last season and should fill a high-leverage role again in 2025. Justin Martinez and Shelby Miller are likely to remain the favorite for saves initially, but Ginkel could see some chances with A.J. Puk (elbow) on the injured list.