Ginkel (shoulder) will pitch for Triple-A Reno on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
This will be Ginkel's second appearance of a rehab assignment. He threw 22 pitches for the Aces on Thursday. Relief pitchers typically don't require many outings while on rehab, which means Ginkel could be ready to go Tuesday when Arizona embarks on a road trip beginning in New York against the Mets.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Throws 22 pitches in rehab outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Ready for live batters•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Set for bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Officially put on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Bound for injured list•