Ginkel struck out both batters he faced to earn the save in Friday's 10-8 win over the Reds.

A save situation wasn't expected to arise in Friday's game, but Justin Martinez allowed a grand slam while Arizona was ahead by six. With the game getting closer, Ginkel stepped in and stopped the bleeding to pick up his first save in a month. In that span, he recorded four wins and four holds while surrendering five runs (three earned) over 13.2 innings in a setup role to usual closer Paul Sewald, who was presumably unavailable after pitching three of the last four days. Ginkel is up to four saves with a 2.19 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 53:17 K:BB over 53.1 innings this season, and he should continue to see late-inning work.