Ginkel (shoulder) allowed two runs on two walks and two hits while recording only one out in Thursday's rehab outing with Triple-A Reno.

Ginkel entered the game in the sixth inning and allowed a single and double to go along with the pair of walks. It wasn't an ideal outing from a results perspective, but he managed to ramp up his pitch count to 22 and suffered no setbacks. He should be activated from the injured list within the next few days.