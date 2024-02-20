Ginkel (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ginkel came into camp with some right elbow soreness, but that he was able to play catch over the weekend and now return to the bump is certainly an encouraging development. It's not clear when he might be cleared for game action, but Ginkel is trending in a positive direction.
