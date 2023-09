Ginkel struck out one over one inning in Friday's 2-1 loss to Houston.

Ginkel made his first appearance since a blown save/loss Monday, when he told manager Torey Lovullo he was good to pitch after throwing 28 pitches the previous day. Following Monday's game, he admitted he wasn't "feeling great." Ginkel looked good Friday, setting the side down in order on nine pitches (seven strikes).