Ginkel allowed one hit over a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 7-3 win over Colorado.

It wasn't a save situation, but Ginkel was given a soft entry to a ninth-inning role he's expected to occupy while closer Paul Sewald (oblique) is on the shelf. Sewald can come off the injured list April 9, but at the time of his setback, manager Torey Lovullo described the pitcher's absence as "weeks, not days," per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Ginkel, who has closing experience, is the most logical fill-in candidate. Nothing should be read into him pitching in a non-save situation; Ginkel's previous outing was a week ago in a Cactus League game against the Giants.