Ginkel's (leg) X-rays came back negative and can be considered day-to-day, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports Saturday.

Ginkel took a hard-hit comebacker to his left leg during Saturday's game against the Mets and was immediately removed from the contest. However, he seems to have avoided significant injury and manager Torey Lovullo expressed optimism that Ginkel could be ready as soon as Sunday. Ginkel owns a 4.09 ERA across 22.0 innings this season.