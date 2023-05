Lewis (undisclosed illness) went 2-for-5 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI for Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Lewis began a rehab assignment at Reno last week and is 6-for-23 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over five games. "He's pushing in the right direction. It's a matter of him building endurance," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. He'll return to the lineup Tuesday after getting Monday off.