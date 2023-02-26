Lewis is working on strengthening his legs and will be a non-participant in early spring games, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "We have a plan and a process for him to just continue making sure that he's as game ready as possible," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Lewis' absence from game action was predetermined. Acquired from Seattle during the offseason, Lewis has dealt with knee problems throughout his career and managed to play in just 100 combined games over the last two years, including minor-league activity.