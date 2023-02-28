Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Lewis (legs) is expected to make his spring training debut "by the weekend," Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The manager said Lewis has been dealing with leg fatigue, likely the result of numerous knee problems during his major-league career. The outfielder was the AL Rookie of the Year while with the Mariners in 2020 but has done little since.
