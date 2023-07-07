Lewis entered Thursday's game after Corbin Carroll was removed due to a shoulder injury. He want 0-for-2.

Carroll was removed immediately following a swing in the sixth inning and is set to undergo an MRI on Friday. More will be learned about the length of Carroll's absence following the exam, but it's safe to assume the Diamondbacks will hold him out through the All-Star break at a minimum. That means Lewis or Dominic Fletcher will be used this weekend against the Pirates. Lewis is 1-for-11 since being called up from Triple-A Reno on June 30.