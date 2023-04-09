The Diamondbacks placed Lewis on the 10-day injured list Saturday with an undisclosed illness.
The Diamondbacks haven't disclosed anything about Lewis other than the fact that it's illness puts him on the injured list. The club recalled Pavin Smith from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. Over 18 plate appearances, Lewis has hit .167/.167/.389 with a homer and two RBI over six appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Plays hero as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: At leadoff for Arizona in opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: On track for roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Looks good running•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Strengthens roster bid•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Knocks in five•