Lewis started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday's spring game against Cleveland.

Lewis made his spring debut after dealing with leg issues early in camp. It sounds like the Diamondbacks gave the 27-year-old outfielder, coming off a variety of knee injuries the last two seasons, extra preparation more than it was Lewis experiencing anything serious. He could remain a DH-only deployment the first few starts, before the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year gets a look in the field. Lewis gives the Diamondbacks a right-handed bench bat amid a lefty dominant lineup.