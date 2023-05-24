Lewis (illness) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and went 2-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run.

Lewis served as Reno's designated hitter and made six trips to the plate in his first official game action at any level since April 7. Due to the length of his absence on account of the undisclosed illness, Lewis will almost certainly remain on assignment with Reno through the weekend, and it's possible that his stay on the 10-day injured list could bleed into the upcoming week. Lewis has two minor-league options remaining, and since he doesn't project to hold anything more than a short-side platoon role for the big club, the Diamondbacks could choose to keep him at Reno once he's activated.