Lewis went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI in Sunday's spring game against the Rockies.
Lewis got a late start to Cactus League action due to leg issues, but he's hit in three straight and has three extra-base hits (two homers) in the last three games. He's in the mix for a bench spot along with Pavin Smith and Emmanuel Rivera.
